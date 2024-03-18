Create New Account
Forcibly Detained Father of 16 Barely Escapes Hospital Tyranny - Alex and Sara Peabody
In 2021, Alex Peabody went to the hospital because he was sick with Covid. He was seeking monoclonal antibody treatment, but what he received almost cost him his life: medical kidnapping! He and his wife, Sara, share how terrifying it was when doctors and staff repeatedly pushed hospital protocols on him that simply didn’t work and, in fact, seemed to make everything worse. After facing harassment and bullying from doctors, Sara arranged to have her husband “extracted” from the hospital against medical advice in the middle of the night to deter them from stopping him from leaving. Alex is now alive, well, and recovered - thanks to his late-night escape and his intuition to deny Remdesivir and a series of other dubious medical treatments.



TAKEAWAYS


Alex received poor care and was bullied by adversarial doctors, according to his account


The hospital where Alex was treated was short-staffed because unvaccinated staff had been laid off


The Peabody’s faith in the medical establishment has been permanently diminished


Alex says his doctors purposely dehydrated him as a form of “treatment” for double pneumonia



