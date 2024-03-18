Forcibly Detained Father of 16 Barely Escapes Hospital Tyranny - Alex and Sara Peabody

In 2021, Alex Peabody went to the hospital because he was sick with Covid. He was seeking monoclonal antibody treatment, but what he received almost cost him his life: medical kidnapping! He and his wife, Sara, share how terrifying it was when doctors and staff repeatedly pushed hospital protocols on him that simply didn’t work and, in fact, seemed to make everything worse. After facing harassment and bullying from doctors, Sara arranged to have her husband “extracted” from the hospital against medical advice in the middle of the night to deter them from stopping him from leaving. Alex is now alive, well, and recovered - thanks to his late-night escape and his intuition to deny Remdesivir and a series of other dubious medical treatments.
TAKEAWAYS
Alex received poor care and was bullied by adversarial doctors, according to his account
The hospital where Alex was treated was short-staffed because unvaccinated staff had been laid off
The Peabody’s faith in the medical establishment has been permanently diminished
Alex says his doctors purposely dehydrated him as a form of “treatment” for double pneumonia
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
🔗 CONNECT WITH PATIENT ADVOCATE BULLDOG
Website: https://patientadvocatebulldog.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.