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Episode 11 - The Truth About Fortnite
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36 views • November 07, 2019
Today we are going to talk about the life lessons reinforced by playing the latest video game craze, Fortnite.
For those of you unfamiliar with the game, it is fashioned after the fight-to-the-death competition in The Hunger Games. You parachute onto an island with 99 other players and struggle to survive until there is only one player or team left standing. Every parent of a 10-25 year old is aware of this game. Some parents restrict playing time, others just complain about how all-encompassing or addicting it seems to be. It is, to say the least a worldwide phenomenon.
Despite its addictive nature, the game teaches and reinforces many life lesson. In this episode, I cover 20 lessons.
For those of you unfamiliar with the game, it is fashioned after the fight-to-the-death competition in The Hunger Games. You parachute onto an island with 99 other players and struggle to survive until there is only one player or team left standing. Every parent of a 10-25 year old is aware of this game. Some parents restrict playing time, others just complain about how all-encompassing or addicting it seems to be. It is, to say the least a worldwide phenomenon.
Despite its addictive nature, the game teaches and reinforces many life lesson. In this episode, I cover 20 lessons.
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