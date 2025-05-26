Seeking The "WOW" Instead Of The "WORD"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
So often we find ourselves wanting a fresh word from God, and that's a GOOD thing, but we must never prioritize a sensational word or feeling above the POWER of the word of God! Allow the WORD of God to soak into you and you will find yourself with fresh revelations daily!!!