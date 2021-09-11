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30-Day Challange : Level . IV : Week 2 In Review
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10 views • September 11, 2021
30-DAY CHALLANGE : LEVEL . IV : WEEK 2 IN REVIEW
Greetings citizens of D.Buzz.
We hope your week has been successful and you are excited for the upcoming weekend. This week on the buzz we've seen a lot of fantastic posts for the various 30-Day challenges we have (levels 1 to 3 and 4). If perhaps you looking for a bit of inspiration for your next post, or just feel like challenging yourself, join the 30 day challenges have some fun!
We are entering the last week of this particular 30-Day challenge, but that doesn't mean it's going to go anywhere. You could start this challenge anytime you want and use it for inspiration.
Also every Monday we have a Monday mission. This is your chance to win 15 $HIVE just by making a poston D.Buzz or completing some action.
Link to Mondays Mission:
https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-51
What are you waiting for?
Join the challenge today and partake in one of the four levels.
Here's the full announcement post:
https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iv--relationships-life-the-self-and-coivd
Here are links to the 3 previous 30-Day challenges.
Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-agai
Level 3 : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
Remember it's about having fun, being inspired, connecting with those around.
Thank you all for joining us on this adventure and see you back here tomorrow for our spot on, on the spot rewards summary post!
D.Buzz, out~ :D
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
Greetings citizens of D.Buzz.
We hope your week has been successful and you are excited for the upcoming weekend. This week on the buzz we've seen a lot of fantastic posts for the various 30-Day challenges we have (levels 1 to 3 and 4). If perhaps you looking for a bit of inspiration for your next post, or just feel like challenging yourself, join the 30 day challenges have some fun!
We are entering the last week of this particular 30-Day challenge, but that doesn't mean it's going to go anywhere. You could start this challenge anytime you want and use it for inspiration.
Also every Monday we have a Monday mission. This is your chance to win 15 $HIVE just by making a poston D.Buzz or completing some action.
Link to Mondays Mission:
https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-51
What are you waiting for?
Join the challenge today and partake in one of the four levels.
Here's the full announcement post:
https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iv--relationships-life-the-self-and-coivd
Here are links to the 3 previous 30-Day challenges.
Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-agai
Level 3 : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
Remember it's about having fun, being inspired, connecting with those around.
Thank you all for joining us on this adventure and see you back here tomorrow for our spot on, on the spot rewards summary post!
D.Buzz, out~ :D
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
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