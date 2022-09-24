Joe Biden -- the Lost Robot, Programming goes Haywire

Joe Biden recently cannot find his way off of the stage, after a speech. It is clear that the man has dementia and decreasing cognitive functions. The fact that the Democrats pushed this man on the rest of the nation shows just how morally bankrupt they are, because for certain it's going to cause create fear in the heart of Vladimir Putin. MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more