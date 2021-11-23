The JFK Assassination with Author & Historian: Barry Jones

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Today, November 22nd, 2021, on the 58th Anniversary of the JFK Assassination we thought it would be fitting to have a second showing of an interview we did with friend and JFK historian, Barry L. Jones. We originally premiered this in November of 2019, but it is just as relevant, if not more, today- than it was then.
"As assassinations go, the JFK assassination was unique for at LEAST a few reasons. First, the very nature of the crime was astonishingly brutal…and visible. Second, in the aftermath of the "Crime of the Century", scores of assassination witnesses died violent…and unexplained deaths. And third, the subsequent investigations created many more questions than answers. This book is an attempt to answer three of those questions. Why was President Kennedy killed? Who benefited? And who had the power to cover it up?"
Today, November 22nd, 2021, on the 58th Anniversary of the JFK Assassination we thought it would be fitting to have a second showing of an interview we did with friend and JFK historian, Barry L. Jones. We originally premiered this in November of 2019, but it is just as relevant, if not more, today- than it was then.
"As assassinations go, the JFK assassination was unique for at LEAST a few reasons. First, the very nature of the crime was astonishingly brutal…and visible. Second, in the aftermath of the "Crime of the Century", scores of assassination witnesses died violent…and unexplained deaths. And third, the subsequent investigations created many more questions than answers. This book is an attempt to answer three of those questions. Why was President Kennedy killed? Who benefited? And who had the power to cover it up?"
Link to purchase the Treasonous Cabal on Amazon on our website! https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/treasonous-cabal-an-eye-opening-interview-w-jfk-historian-author-barry-jones/
Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.
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