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Ted Cruz reacts to Biden's 2A restrictions
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230 views • April 11, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz comments on Joe Biden's executive action of the 2nd Amendment, the restrictions placed on gun laws, the media's coverage of the border and more - via 'The Chris Salcedo Show.' weekdays 5PM ET on Newsmax TV.
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