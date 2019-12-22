Original NASA Apollo 11 Video Broadcast Aired Live on July 20-21, 1969

This is the restored original Apollo 11 "Moon Walk" Video that was broadcast on July 20-21,1969. It shows the entire real time extravehicular activity (EVA) operation the Apollo 11 astronauts conducted on the surface of the moon. The EVA lasted approximately 2.5 hours with all scientific operations were completed satisfactorily. The (EVA) began at 10:39:33 p.m. EDT on July 20, 1969 when Astronaut Neil Armstrong emerged from the spacecraft first. While descending, he released the Modularized Equipment Stowage Assembly on the Lunar Module's descent stage. This compartment contained the experiments and tools needed to complete the mission. A camera on this module provided live television coverage of man's first step on the Moon. Once everything on the surface was secured, Buzz Aldrin descended and the work began. This was their only EVA, the astronauts had a great deal to do in a short period of time. During this first visit to the Moon, the astronauts remained within about 100 meters of the lunar module, collected about 47 pounds of samples, and deployed four scientific experiments. After spending approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes on the surface, the astronauts ended the EVA at 1:11:13 a.m. EDT on July 21.