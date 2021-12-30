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AMMACH2012 Colin Woolford Lecture
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136 views • December 30, 2021
Colin Woolford presents a short lecture on Music, Movies and Metaphors, at AMMACH2012.
AMMACH was formed early in 2011, to help Abductees and Contactees. A Channel 4 documentary resulted, (Confessions of an Alien Abductee, a Ch4 "mock-you-mentary") featuring Simon Parkes, Marie Kayali, Chantelle Pyper, with Miles Johnston and co founder Joanne Summerscales.
Colin Woolford is a film fan, and runs a Facebook group on the Alien Autopsy. This is his first lecture, during lunch, at the first Ammach Lectures, held in Nottingham in Sept 2012.
Colin also runs the Bases project Facebook group, and also lectured at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware conference.
This is part of the Bases Lectures series, as it was shot for AMMACH by Miles of the Bases project and AMMACH.
AMMACH was formed early in 2011, to help Abductees and Contactees. A Channel 4 documentary resulted, (Confessions of an Alien Abductee, a Ch4 "mock-you-mentary") featuring Simon Parkes, Marie Kayali, Chantelle Pyper, with Miles Johnston and co founder Joanne Summerscales.
Colin Woolford is a film fan, and runs a Facebook group on the Alien Autopsy. This is his first lecture, during lunch, at the first Ammach Lectures, held in Nottingham in Sept 2012.
Colin also runs the Bases project Facebook group, and also lectured at Kerry Cassidy's Awake and Aware conference.
This is part of the Bases Lectures series, as it was shot for AMMACH by Miles of the Bases project and AMMACH.
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