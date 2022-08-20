Why Elon Musk and Sam Harris Are Both Wrong - "My Son Hunter" Breitbart Preview - Jack Posobiec - Aug 19 2022

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I'm sharing this video and the description from Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec. Poso analyzes what Putin’s warnings to Macron of a catastrophe at the Ukraine Nuclear Plant might mean and dives into all the associated rumors, including those involving American weapons. Poso shows the contrast between conservatives and progressives after Elon Musk attended the Wyoming GOP retreat where Musk urged conservatives to be more compassionate. Poso plays Breitbart’s teaser trailer for ‘My Son Hunter’, a film exposing the scandalous life of Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden. Poso reveals why homeowners are fleeing and tourism is declining - could it be due to crime infested cities undergoing extreme increases in violence under blue district attorneys?
Here’s your Daily dose of Human Events with @JackPosobiec