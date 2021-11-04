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The Case Against Democracy
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Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes down mob majority rule with cold hard logic.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Please donate at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Please donate at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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