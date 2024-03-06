Create New Account
Prof. Jeffrey Sachs: “Israel Is in Non-Stop War Crime Status, in Genocidal Status, Without Shame, Without Remorse, Without Truth"
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs: “Israel Is in Non-Stop War Crime Status, in Genocidal Status, Without Shame, Without Remorse, Without Truth"

"This is a murderous gang in government. They are zealots. They are not going to stop."

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

genocidewar crimesjudge napolitanoprof jeffrey sachsisrael terrorist state

