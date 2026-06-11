School For Prophets Contradicts Ellen White While Sympathizing With Andrew Henriques Sin. Blind SDAs

School For Prophets Contradicts Ellen White While Sympathizing With Andrew Henriques Sin. Ellen White says, "There will be men and women who despise reproof and whose feelings will ever rise up against it. It is not pleasant to be told of our wrongs. In almost every case where reproof is necessary, there will be some who entirely overlook the fact that the Spirit of the Lord has been grieved and His cause reproached. These will pity those who deserved reproof, because personal feelings have been hurt. All this unsanctified sympathy places the sympathizers where they are sharers in the guilt of the one reproved. In nine cases out of ten if the one reproved had been left under a sense of his wrongs, he might have been helped to see them and thereby have been reformed. But meddlesome, unsanctified sympathizers place altogether a wrong construction upon the motives of the reprover and the nature of the reproof given, and by sympathizing with the one reproved lead him to feel that he has been really abused; and his feelings rise up in rebellion against the one who has only done his duty. Those who faithfully discharge their unpleasant duties under a sense of their accountability to God will receive His blessing. God requires His servants to be always in earnest to do His will. In the apostle's charge to Timothy he exhorts him to "preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long - suffering and doctrine." 3T 359.1"





“Thou art the man.” 2 Samuel 12:7. Words as unmistakably plain as these spoken by Nathan to David are seldom heard in the pulpits of today, seldom seen in the public press. If they were not so rare, we should see more of the power of God revealed among men. The Lord’s messengers should not complain that their efforts are without fruit until they repent of their own love of approbation and their desire to please men, which leads them to suppress truth. PK 141.1 - PK 141.2





SDA Prophet Dreams Of Andrew Henriques Lost At Sea. ProphesyAgainTV Is Leading SDAs To Hell B4 COP https://youtube.com/live/I_esQkL8kbw





ProphesyAgainTV Apostasy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1dCXpxC025pZJ4KvnO04sv&si=gvOsEiLsTnZBAMuw





Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering https://youtu.be/6g27XJOQkEk





The Remnant Escape Apostasy in Revelation 5. Bible Prophecy Prophesies Protestantism In Adventism https://youtu.be/gloMZUwPcTo





State Line SDA Pastor, Isaac Olatunji Promotes Dr. Umar Johnson. Spiritualist @ Oakwood University https://youtube.com/live/nx3fpXHitS0





Elijah, A Person Or A Movement? What Does The Bible Say About The Elijah Message? John The Baptist https://youtu.be/J2BI4FLawIU





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