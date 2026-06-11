BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

School For Prophets Contradicts Ellen White While Sympathizing With Andrew Henriques Sin. Blind SDAs
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • Today

School For Prophets Contradicts Ellen White While Sympathizing With Andrew Henriques Sin. Ellen White says, "There will be men and women who despise reproof and whose feelings will ever rise up against it. It is not pleasant to be told of our wrongs. In almost every case where reproof is necessary, there will be some who entirely overlook the fact that the Spirit of the Lord has been grieved and His cause reproached. These will pity those who deserved reproof, because personal feelings have been hurt. All this unsanctified sympathy places the sympathizers where they are sharers in the guilt of the one reproved. In nine cases out of ten if the one reproved had been left under a sense of his wrongs, he might have been helped to see them and thereby have been reformed. But meddlesome, unsanctified sympathizers place altogether a wrong construction upon the motives of the reprover and the nature of the reproof given, and by sympathizing with the one reproved lead him to feel that he has been really abused; and his feelings rise up in rebellion against the one who has only done his duty. Those who faithfully discharge their unpleasant duties under a sense of their accountability to God will receive His blessing. God requires His servants to be always in earnest to do His will. In the apostle's charge to Timothy he exhorts him to "preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long - suffering and doctrine." 3T 359.1"


 “Thou art the man.” 2 Samuel 12:7. Words as unmistakably plain as these spoken by Nathan to David are seldom heard in the pulpits of today, seldom seen in the public press. If they were not so rare, we should see more of the power of God revealed among men. The Lord’s messengers should not complain that their efforts are without fruit until they repent of their own love of approbation and their desire to please men, which leads them to suppress truth. PK 141.1 - PK 141.2


SDA Prophet Dreams Of Andrew Henriques Lost At Sea. ProphesyAgainTV Is Leading SDAs To Hell B4 COP https://youtube.com/live/I_esQkL8kbw


ProphesyAgainTV Apostasy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1dCXpxC025pZJ4KvnO04sv&si=gvOsEiLsTnZBAMuw


Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering https://youtu.be/6g27XJOQkEk


The Remnant Escape Apostasy in Revelation 5. Bible Prophecy Prophesies Protestantism In Adventism https://youtu.be/gloMZUwPcTo


State Line SDA Pastor, Isaac Olatunji Promotes Dr. Umar Johnson. Spiritualist @ Oakwood University https://youtube.com/live/nx3fpXHitS0


Elijah, A Person Or A Movement? What Does The Bible Say About The Elijah Message? John The Baptist https://youtu.be/J2BI4FLawIU


#SDA

#ScoolForProphets

#ProphesyAgainTV

#Adventist

#Elijah

#4thAngel


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
seventh day adventistprophet elijahellen whiteellen white sda4th angels messageprophesy again tv apostasyprophesy again tvschool for prophetsschool for prophets apostasyellen white spirit of prophetellen white prophesy again tvellen white school for prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Cassie B.
Banks Replace Lower-Value Roles With AI as Recent Graduates Face Hiring Challenges

Banks Replace Lower-Value Roles With AI as Recent Graduates Face Hiring Challenges

Chase Codewell
Why exercise during weight loss is more important than you think

Why exercise during weight loss is more important than you think

Jacob Thomas
War or No War &#8211; Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

War or No War – Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

Mike Adams
U.S. sanctions under scrutiny as children reportedly DYING in Cuba under U.S. blockade of medical supplies

U.S. sanctions under scrutiny as children reportedly DYING in Cuba under U.S. blockade of medical supplies

Lance D Johnson
House passes War Powers Resolution to end Iran conflict

House passes War Powers Resolution to end Iran conflict

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy