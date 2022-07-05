What is Enlightenment & 3 Key Steps

Weekly LIVE Group Satsang Meetings in the NOW: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events There are 3 steps necessary for a person to attain enlightenment. First, one must decondition the mind, especially the habitual ways of responding and thinking. The conditioned mind is like a mechanical clock that is interconnected in many layers. As you remove the layers, more light and consciousness can come through. Secondly, disidentification with what is not you is necessary. Each person is identified with their body, what they feel, their mind, and what it knows. Removing these identifications allows a new, higher perspective and clarity. Thirdly, one must familiarize with higher states of consciousness, not by reading and imagining, but by being in the company of a teacher or guide who is of higher consciousness. This is needed because the mind doesn’t know the higher states and hasn’t experienced them. This step is especially fruitful in the company of a teacher who is able to transmit the higher consciousness to students. Mindo is an enlightened teacher helping others to reach Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. Mindo has helped over 850 people raise their Levels of Consciousness and discover their Highest True Potential, Freedom, and Power. There are now 30 Enlightenment Realized Students! Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Skype or Zoom: https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission Mindo offers a clear insight into the Enlightenment, Spiritual Openings, and Levels of Consciousness (LOC), helping to support you through every aspect of the spiritual journey and the process of awakening. Mindo delivers the Full Consciousness Transmissions and holds weekly Satsangs, Meditation Meetings, Workshops, and International Retreats. For more information about these teachings, to receive your Full Consciousness Transmission session via Skype or Zoom, for upcoming workshops and local and international retreats, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org ▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo ▶︎ Facebook: @MasterMindoFullConsciousness ▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store ▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com #Enlightenment #ConsciousnessTransmission #SatMindo ©2022 All Rights Reserved