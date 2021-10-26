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STEW PETERS WITH PENNY WITTBRODT - NURSES LAUNCH UNDERGROUND COVID TREATMENT!
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384 views • October 26, 2021
It will all take ethics, morals, principals, good information and your thoughtful choices to survive this PLANdemic.
Nurses Launch Underground COVID Treatment as Hospitals Commit Murder
While hospitals intentionally kill patients by ignoring effective early treatment and administering poisonous experimental drugs, some nurses are living up to their life-saving oath!
Nurses Launch Underground COVID Treatment as Hospitals Commit Murder
While hospitals intentionally kill patients by ignoring effective early treatment and administering poisonous experimental drugs, some nurses are living up to their life-saving oath!
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