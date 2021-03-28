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Drawing A Borg Drone From Star Trek With Pencil
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10 views • March 28, 2021
In this video we draw a Borg drone from the Star Trek series using various graded pencils, blender and eraser. All Star Trek fans will know that the Borg are a collective of various humanoids which make up the hive mind. Each humanoid has been stripped of its individuality and belongs to the Borg collective. However, the Borg drone featured in this speed time lapse drawing video seems to have developed what may look like an individual personality and might be expressing its own hostility - perhaps this Borg drone has gone rogue!
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If you enjoyed this video please, like & share.
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
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