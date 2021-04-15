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Physicist And Nuclear Cardiologist Issues Dire Warning About Vaccines - Mirror
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560 views • April 15, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ScKs7JBDYXb/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 19:35 UTC on April 14th, 2021.
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Expert Cardiologist Warns Covid Vaccines May Induce Prion Disease (Mad Cow Disease) (Which is 100% Fatal)
The "Fact Checkers" instantaneously are "getting out in front of this one" to declare as usual that anyone deviating from the rigid Jewish controlled bioterrorist based human control systems - which covid clearly is - is FALSE.
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 19:35 UTC on April 14th, 2021.
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support this work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox.
Expert Cardiologist Warns Covid Vaccines May Induce Prion Disease (Mad Cow Disease) (Which is 100% Fatal)
The "Fact Checkers" instantaneously are "getting out in front of this one" to declare as usual that anyone deviating from the rigid Jewish controlled bioterrorist based human control systems - which covid clearly is - is FALSE.
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