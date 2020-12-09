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Michigan Rep Cynthia A. Johnson is making terroristic threats against Trump supporters
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208 views • December 09, 2020
Michigan Rep Cynthia A. Johnson is making terroristic threats against Trump supporters.
She appears to be calling on her "soldiers" to make you pay.
“Soldiers, you know what to do, make them pay.”
Report her to the FBI and DOJ. Demand that she is removed from office!
She appears to be calling on her "soldiers" to make you pay.
“Soldiers, you know what to do, make them pay.”
Report her to the FBI and DOJ. Demand that she is removed from office!
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