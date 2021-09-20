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Union locks out Aussie Construction Workers. Union boss calls Anti-Jab workers scum of the earth. Melbourne Police fire rubber bullets at Construction Workers
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50 views • September 20, 2021
The leader of the union in Melbourne called its members the scum of the earth. And that they arent construction workers.
There will be a large protest tommorow in the same spot, join our group to reach more people:
https://t.me/nocovidvaccines
IT WAS only a matter of time until the Freemason Paedophiles upset the ALPHA males!
An aerial view of the stazi pricks shooting at construction workers in Melbourne.
There will be a large protest tommorow in the same spot, join our group to reach more people:
https://t.me/nocovidvaccines
IT WAS only a matter of time until the Freemason Paedophiles upset the ALPHA males!
An aerial view of the stazi pricks shooting at construction workers in Melbourne.
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