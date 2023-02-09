Jason Shurka sits down with Patricia Cori to discuss her book “Hacking the God Code”. This book explores the realities of the planet right now. We are divine beings and our DNA is the architecture of divine creation. What are they trying to do by hacking OUR God code?

Find out how Patricia exposes the darkness going on in the world.

