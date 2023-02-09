Create New Account
Hacking the God Code
Jason Shurka sits down with Patricia Cori to discuss her book “Hacking the God Code”. This book explores the realities of the planet right now. We are divine beings and our DNA is the architecture of divine creation. What are they trying to do by hacking OUR God code?

Find out how Patricia exposes the darkness going on in the world.

Exclusively on UNIFYD TV!

https://unifyd.tv/?join=Inspire_Share_Love

evilspiritualityreligionsatanicdnageneticsconsciousnesjason shurkapatricia cori

