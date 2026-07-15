Saudi got karma from its attack on Sana'a airport!

On the morning of July 14, 2026, in response to the Saudi airstrike at Sana'a International Airport at 1:54 PM on Monday, the AnsarAllah (Houthi) movement as part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, launched several ballistic missiles and drones, reaching Saudi Arabia. Although Saudi Arabia reportedly tightened information control, images released by locals around the targeted sites surfaced showing the moment Yemeni missiles soared across the Saudi sky—launched from Sana'a, carrying destructive power like an earthquake. Sirens blared, and smoke rose from the targeted objects, following scenes of intense air defense activity. Explosion after explosion could be heard along with fires, showing that missiles and drones successfully hit their listed targets. The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they responded by attacking Abha International Airport, marking the first attack of this kind in Saudi territory since the ceasefire between Saudi Arabia and AnsarAllah came into effect in 2022.

The AnsarAllah movement has released a video containing a list of potential targets in Saudi Arabia, including: Ras Tanura Port in eastern Saudi Arabia; King Abdullah Port, located north of Jeddah; King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah; Jeddah Islamic Port in the Mecca province; King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh; Jazan Port in Jazan province, near the Yemeni border; King Fahd International Airport in Dammam in the northwest of the Eastern Province. The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces stated, “In its determination to continue the unjust siege against the Yemeni, the Saudi enemy launched a real attack on Sanaa International Airport using their fighter jets. In response to the Saudi aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out military operations targeting several locations in Saudi Arabia. These operations successfully achieved their objectives,” said General Yahya Saree.

As a reminder, footage on Monday showed an Iranian plane, Mahan Air, being forced to make a dramatic landing at Hodeidah Airport because of Saudi bombings on the runway of Sana'a Airport, where the plane was originally supposed to land. In the video, the Iranian plane refused to return to Iran because of Saudi actions, continued its flight, and landed safely carrying several patients, injured people, and citizens stranded abroad along with an official delegation. Yemen expressed sincere thanks to Iran for its help in breaking the blockade on Sana'a and for facilitating humanitarian flights to and from the airport.

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