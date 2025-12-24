THE GREEN CONFISCATION SCAM HAS BEGUN 💸 THEY JUST AUTHORIZED THE SEIZURE

https://missingmoney.solari.com/missing-money-2021-update/





In this video, we explore a recurring historical pattern: when large systems make promises they can’t sustainably fund, they often try to close the gap not with an obvious “default,” but by changing the rules—through law, regulation, banking frameworks, and administrative enforcement.





This is an educational breakdown of a four-stage cycle seen across different eras:





Big promises and rising obligations





Expansion through debt/credit and policy support





Pressure when confidence breaks (inflation, rate shocks, liquidity stress)





Rule changes that reshape incentives, costs, and property rights





We use three commonly discussed case studies as “blueprints” for how stress can translate into rule changes:





Germany (1923) — hyperinflation and stabilization frameworks





United States (1933) — monetary restructuring during crisis





Cyprus (2013) — bail-ins and deposit losses under resolution rules





Then we connect the pattern to modern pressures: rising compliance costs, changing standards, data integration, and how penalties and restrictions can affect liquidity, insurance, financing, resale value, and long-term ownership outcomes—especially for people holding immobile, registered assets.





