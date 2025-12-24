BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE GREEN CONFISCATION SCAM HAS BEGUN 💸 THEY JUST AUTHORIZED THE SEIZURE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
2
452 views • 1 day ago

https://missingmoney.solari.com/missing-money-2021-update/


In this video, we explore a recurring historical pattern: when large systems make promises they can’t sustainably fund, they often try to close the gap not with an obvious “default,” but by changing the rules—through law, regulation, banking frameworks, and administrative enforcement.


This is an educational breakdown of a four-stage cycle seen across different eras:


Big promises and rising obligations


Expansion through debt/credit and policy support


Pressure when confidence breaks (inflation, rate shocks, liquidity stress)


Rule changes that reshape incentives, costs, and property rights


We use three commonly discussed case studies as “blueprints” for how stress can translate into rule changes:


Germany (1923) — hyperinflation and stabilization frameworks


United States (1933) — monetary restructuring during crisis


Cyprus (2013) — bail-ins and deposit losses under resolution rules


Then we connect the pattern to modern pressures: rising compliance costs, changing standards, data integration, and how penalties and restrictions can affect liquidity, insurance, financing, resale value, and long-term ownership outcomes—especially for people holding immobile, registered assets.


Source: https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/The-'Green-Confiscation'-Has-Begun-They-Just-Authorized-The-SEIZURE:1

Keywords
stop the crimebait and switchgreen confiscation scamrecurring historical patterns
