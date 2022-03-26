© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sgt. Allen: Forced to Take Two Pfizer Doses by the Army with Only 45 Days of Service Remaining
Follow
1
Share
Report
231 views • March 26, 2022
For all you folks that still think the white hats are in charge of the U.S. Military, you are sadly mistaken.
The Deep State Globalists are definitely running the show right now.
Here is Sergeant Allen of the U.S. Army. Back in October, he was finishing up 8 years of a planned 20 year career. He was going to give up his planned military career and not re-enlist rather than get the deadly jab.
Unfortunately, he was told two days in advance that he must take the "vaccine", even after he decided not to re-enlist, or he would be involuntarily extended, and then receive a court martial followed up with a less than honorable discharge, and most likely a dishonorable discharge.
So he caved and took the first shot, then was scheduled to take the second.
Sadly, he has the mRNA gene altering and blood clotting poison inside his body now, with a second dose scheduled after two weeks, and his ticket has been punched for the depopulation/control agenda.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/sgt-allen-forced-to-take-two-pfizer-doses-by-the-army-with-only-45-days-of-service-remaining/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
The Deep State Globalists are definitely running the show right now.
Here is Sergeant Allen of the U.S. Army. Back in October, he was finishing up 8 years of a planned 20 year career. He was going to give up his planned military career and not re-enlist rather than get the deadly jab.
Unfortunately, he was told two days in advance that he must take the "vaccine", even after he decided not to re-enlist, or he would be involuntarily extended, and then receive a court martial followed up with a less than honorable discharge, and most likely a dishonorable discharge.
So he caved and took the first shot, then was scheduled to take the second.
Sadly, he has the mRNA gene altering and blood clotting poison inside his body now, with a second dose scheduled after two weeks, and his ticket has been punched for the depopulation/control agenda.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/sgt-allen-forced-to-take-two-pfizer-doses-by-the-army-with-only-45-days-of-service-remaining/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.