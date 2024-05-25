Chinese Military Rehearses Encirclement of Taiway...Preview of Things to Come

End Time News Report * 5.24.2024
CHINA HOLDS MILITARY DRILLS ENCIRCLING TAIWAN
1 - https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/national/china-holds-military-drills-around-taiwan-as-punishment/article_50a5c7c1-fef0-5eaa-9d6d-d0a1e5fdd6dd.html
2 - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-65219219
PUTIN WANTS UKRAINE CEASEFIRE
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-wants-ukraine-ceasefire-current-frontlines-sources-say-2024-05-24/
GENERAL FLYNN WARNS OF NEW STATED 'JANUARY 6TH' FALSE FLAG
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-general-flynn-warns-of-new-staged-jan-6th-false-flag/
HHS PRODUCES 48 MILLION H5N1 VAX DOSES
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/avian-influenza-bird-flu/hhs-advances-plan-produce-48-million-h5n1-vaccine-doses
LUCIS TRUST ON WORLD INVOCATION DAY
https://www.activistpost.com/2024/05/just-who-or-what-is-the-lucis-trust-summoning-on-world-invocation-day.html
U.S. AND A DAY TO INVOKE SATAN AND ANTICHRIST
https://expose-news.com/2024/05/23/un-and-a-day-to-invoke-satan-and-the-antichrist/
NETANYAHU/ADAMS TASTE TEST LAB-GROWN MEAT
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/netanyahu-adams-taste-test-israeli-lab-grown-meat-after-meeting-in-jerusalem/
CALIFORNIA LEGALIZES HUMAN COMPOSTING TO FIGHT 'CLIMATE CHANGE'
https://slaynews.com/news/california-legalizes-human-composting-fight-climate-change/
CALIFORNIA STATE-WIDE REVIVAL SEES 30,000 BAPTISMS
https://mycharisma.com/propheticrevival/california-churchs-state-wide-revival-sees-30000-baptisms/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]
