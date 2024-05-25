Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chinese Military Rehearses Encirclement of Taiway...Preview of Things to Come
channel image
The Appearance
255 Subscribers
61 views
Published 18 hours ago

End Time News Report * 5.24.2024


CHINA HOLDS MILITARY DRILLS ENCIRCLING TAIWAN

1 - https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/national/china-holds-military-drills-around-taiwan-as-punishment/article_50a5c7c1-fef0-5eaa-9d6d-d0a1e5fdd6dd.html

2 - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-65219219


PUTIN WANTS UKRAINE CEASEFIRE

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-wants-ukraine-ceasefire-current-frontlines-sources-say-2024-05-24/


GENERAL FLYNN WARNS OF NEW STATED 'JANUARY 6TH' FALSE FLAG

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-general-flynn-warns-of-new-staged-jan-6th-false-flag/


HHS PRODUCES 48 MILLION H5N1 VAX DOSES

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/avian-influenza-bird-flu/hhs-advances-plan-produce-48-million-h5n1-vaccine-doses


LUCIS TRUST ON WORLD INVOCATION DAY

https://www.activistpost.com/2024/05/just-who-or-what-is-the-lucis-trust-summoning-on-world-invocation-day.html


U.S. AND A DAY TO INVOKE SATAN AND ANTICHRIST

https://expose-news.com/2024/05/23/un-and-a-day-to-invoke-satan-and-the-antichrist/


NETANYAHU/ADAMS TASTE TEST LAB-GROWN MEAT

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/netanyahu-adams-taste-test-israeli-lab-grown-meat-after-meeting-in-jerusalem/


CALIFORNIA LEGALIZES HUMAN COMPOSTING TO FIGHT 'CLIMATE CHANGE'

https://slaynews.com/news/california-legalizes-human-composting-fight-climate-change/


CALIFORNIA STATE-WIDE REVIVAL SEES 30,000 BAPTISMS

https://mycharisma.com/propheticrevival/california-churchs-state-wide-revival-sees-30000-baptisms/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsbiblechristianityprophecyunisraelchinaww3whoukrainecommentarytaiwanbird fluperezend time news reportaugusto

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket