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Learn Why World Leaders Ghosted Joe Biden
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202 views • March 10, 2022
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Learn why Joe Biden is being ghosted by world leaders as top globalists push for nuclear war with Russia.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-biden-tried-to-ask-saudis-and-uae-for-more-oil-but-they-refused-to-take-his-calls/
Help us stay on the air by visitng InfowarsStore.com and share the articles and videos at Infowars.com and Banned.Video.
Learn why Joe Biden is being ghosted by world leaders as top globalists push for nuclear war with Russia.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-biden-tried-to-ask-saudis-and-uae-for-more-oil-but-they-refused-to-take-his-calls/
Help us stay on the air by visitng InfowarsStore.com and share the articles and videos at Infowars.com and Banned.Video.
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