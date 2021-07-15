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REVEALED: Why they poison our foods and water - EPIGENETICS!
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248 views • July 15, 2021
This video will show you the importance of Epigenetics for your health, and why what you eat and drink is profoundly important! They know this, and yet genetically modify your foods, and load them with an ungodly amount of chemicals.
The end result is that you and your offspring will have a shorter lifespan, and always have a medical issue that needs to be treated. I highly recommend that you watch the video in its entirety, and apply yourself to understand it. If not for you, for your children who depend on you to protect them!
The end result is that you and your offspring will have a shorter lifespan, and always have a medical issue that needs to be treated. I highly recommend that you watch the video in its entirety, and apply yourself to understand it. If not for you, for your children who depend on you to protect them!
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