💥🇺🇦 Cruise missile strikes in Kiev

💥🇺🇦 Kiev is covered in black smoke following cruise missile strikes.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of June 2, 2026



▪️ At night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a combined strike with drones and missile weapons on Kiev, Dnepro, Kharkov, Zaporozhye. A building of Ukroboronprom is on fire in Kiev, an energy facility was hit, and there are power outages.



▪️ In the Krasnodar region, a fire broke out at the Ilskoy refinery due to a UAV attack, and the headquarters also reported the fall of UAV debris on a multi-story building in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. Crimea and Sevastopol repelled a serious night attack. In the Rostov region, more than ten UAVs were destroyed in the city of Taganrog and four districts: Chertkovsky, Millerovsky, Tarasovsky, and Bobkovsky.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU attacked a FPV drone on a pig farm in the Klimovsky district, and a worker was injured. In the village of Andreykovichi in the Pogarsky district, two women were injured by a FPV drone attack. In the village of Stara Guta in the Unechsky district, an electric train was attacked by a FPV drone, and an assistant conductor was injured.



▪️ On the Sumy direction, in the Shostka district, units of the "North" Group of Forces are engaged in firefights in Bachivsk and the surrounding area. In the Sumy region, our forces advanced up to 11 sections of up to 500 meters and are engaged in firefights in Ivolzhansky and Pisarevsky.



▪️ In the Kursk region, a civilian car was hit by an enemy drone in the village of Shchekino, and a civilian was killed. In the village of 1st Yankovo in the Rylyskoy district, an enemy drone exploded in front of a motorcyclist, and a man was injured. A UAV of the AFU attacked a car near a store in the village of Pushkarnoe in the Korenevsky district, and three people were injured. In the village of Novaya Nikolayevka, a man stepped on a mine and partially lost his foot. In the village of Glushkovo, a drone pursued a cyclist, and a man broke his leg while dodging the UAV.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man was injured by multiple shrapnel wounds from a FPV drone attack on a car on the Besnovka - Solozhki road. In the village of Pushkarnoe, a drone exploded in front of a motorcyclist, and a man was injured. On the Razumnoe - Novosadovy road, a drone attacked a cargo truck, and a man was injured. Dobrovoe, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekino, Ziborovka, Komsomolskoe, Pochaevo, Grushevo, and Red Yaruga are under attack.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, assault units of the "North" Group of Forces continue to advance towards a major logistics center of the AFU - the village of Kachiy Lopan', and 3 AFU soldiers surrendered. On the Volchansk section, assault units of the "North" Group of Forces have advanced up to 400 meters and are engaged in firefights in the village of Okhrikovka.



▪️ From Kupyansk, it is reported that our zone of control in the built-up area has expanded, despite the increased use of UAVs by the enemy.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, the enemy admits a further deterioration of the situation for the AFU in the built-up area, despite the increased use of Ukrainian aircraft.



▪️ In the Dobropolsky direction, the activities of the Russian Armed Forces continue in the settlements adjacent to Grishino: Mirnye, Vasilyevka, and Shevchenko. Our troops are slowly advancing, consolidating and expanding the front line.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the AFU are engaged in offensive actions in the direction of the enemy's defense in the city of Alexandrovsk, in the forest area beyond the Volchya River: the consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river continues.



▪️ In the east of the Zaporiohye region, Far Eastern warriors are engaged in battles in the area of the village of KomsoMolskoe (on maps - the village of Gulaypolskoe). The task of the group remains the long-awaited exit to Orekhov.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors