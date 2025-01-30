BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Redpill 85: PT2 Biblical Mysteries Revealed in Zechariah & Revelation! Angels, Demons & Deliverance!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
49 views • 3 months ago

This week will be part TWO of last week! Buckle-up for what is shaping up to be an earth-shattering and life-changing double header of Biblical eschatology you won't want to miss! When John wrote his letter to the seven churches of Asia, he pulled heavily from the Old Testament prophets. The book of Zechariah holds the keys to understanding, interpreting, and applying the most symbolic book of the Bible: Revelation. We will take a deep dive into angelic and demonic encounters, prophecies fulfilled, and mysteries revealed. We will then show you how these major biblical expositions are not mere words on a page but a treasure map to understanding how the spirit world operates and how you can access your authority in Christ today!

Topics covered:

- The seven Spirits and Eyes of God

- The two witnesses

- The Golden Lampstand

- The 2 Olive Trees and so much more!


Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

tribulationkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24two witnesseseschatologyscofieldseven spirits of godpreterismdarbysecret rapturezachariahkingdom nowrevelation red pillpost millennialare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moodythe lampstand2 olive trees
