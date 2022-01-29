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Russia, Gog/Magog, the Psalm 83 Alliance and the destruction of Damascus
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75 views • January 29, 2022
The book of Ezekiel describes an invasion of Israel during the last days. What role might Russia play in this invasion...and what are the implications for us?
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-nePbEgBrxgzxtgFisEpDDqU06-sL-Ut/view?usp=sharing
Link to Two Witnesses PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i9FqO0D0Arat6nfDLX_FpNEJRFISxOmi/view?usp=sharing
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-nePbEgBrxgzxtgFisEpDDqU06-sL-Ut/view?usp=sharing
Link to Two Witnesses PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i9FqO0D0Arat6nfDLX_FpNEJRFISxOmi/view?usp=sharing
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