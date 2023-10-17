Hezbollah destroys important Israeli equipment along Lebanese-Palestinian border

Responding to Israeli attacks, Hezbollah forces succeeded in destroying several important Zionist military equipment along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. Merkava tank and crews were destroyed by an anti-tank missile. Hezbollah also attacked five Israeli outposts, destroying surveillance cameras, and IDF troop suffered losses.
