Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hezbollah destroys important Israeli equipment along Lebanese-Palestinian border
channel image
The Prisoner
8802 Subscribers
Shop now
360 views
Published 20 hours ago

Responding to Israeli attacks, Hezbollah forces succeeded in destroying several important Zionist military equipment along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. Merkava tank and crews were destroyed by an anti-tank missile. Hezbollah also attacked five Israeli outposts, destroying surveillance cameras, and IDF troop suffered losses.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
hezbollahlebanese-palestinian borderisraeli outposts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket