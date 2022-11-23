Bitcoin, Bonds or Gold? Which is the Best Safe Haven? | Rubino, Oliver, Spreadborough & Taylor

John Rubino, Michael Oliver and Michael Spreadborough return as guests on this week’s "Turning Hard Times Into Good Times" program.





The man known as “the Big Short,” Michael Burry, who became famous for foreseeing the 2008 mortgage crisis tweeted the following on November 15: “Long Thought that the time for gold would be when crypto scandals merge into contagion.” History shows that elite members of society who are worshiped as gods can be counted on to lead nations down the path of destruction.





John Law of Mississippi Bubble fame comes to mind, but the man who has paved the broad road to destruction for the western world at this time in history is John Maynard Keynes who convinced intellectuals that gold is a useless barbaric relic. And so, for the first time in history, gold was abandoned as money in favor of fiat money which can and has been used as a clandestine vehicle for theft, and thus being used to rip people off in countless scams, the latest one being crypto currencies. Now that both the dollar and crypto currencies are on the road to ruin, a very wise independent thinker, Michael Burry, is suggesting it is time to trade crypto currencies and dollars in for gold which has survived as market selected money for thousands of years.





Michael Oliver who has remained agnostic with regard to crypto but who understands gold as honest money shares his thoughts on those key markets and more. John Rubino provides an autopsy for the Crypto environment and his view of markets as we head into the New Year. Michael Spreadborough updates us on the exploration programs being undertaken by Novo Resources.

_____________________________

Social Media links

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance

Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3gYtU8Q

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libertyandfinance

Gab: https://gab.com/LibertyAndFinance

Parler: https://parler.com/libertyfinance

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1023449

Amazon podcasts: https://amzn.to/3SLyANx

iHeart Radio: https://iheart.com/podcast/102551300/

Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFinance





Donate to Support Our Mission!

https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFinance

or

https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers

_____________________________

Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.

The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.

All Rights Reserved.