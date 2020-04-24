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Should Christians use weapons?
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26 views • April 24, 2020
Do you think Christians should go to war? On the one hand, Jesus said ‘Love your enemies’ and 'Turn the other cheek’, but he also said, “The one without a sword should sell his garment and buy one.” How do we reconcile the two teachings without being guilty of twisting the Bible? Did Jesus really change the Old Testament teaching about “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth”?
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CREDITS
01. Jesus Christ the Remunerator by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/yo... Designed by Freepik
03. NELSON by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/wo... Designed by Freepik
05. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/p... Designed by Freepik
06. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/an... Designed by Freepik
07. Henry Coller by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Veterans for Peace at an anti-war protest (5541794748) by Fibonacci Blue https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. OTTO ADOLPH STEMLER by Waiting For The Word Follow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. ZIMMERMAN by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. Lacey by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. E S Hardy by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. HERBERT RUDEEN - ear restored by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. United Nations General Assembly by IIP Photo ArchiveHallhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/pe... Designed by Freepik
16. JAMES TILLACK by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
17. Burnand by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. Tarazona by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
19. GEBHARD FUGEL by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
20. BERNARD PLOCKHORST by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. HEINRICH HOFMANN by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. Christ Crucified 07 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
23. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 34 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ra... Designed by Freepik
25. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/se... Designed by Freepik
26. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
27. Hacksaw Ridge (2016) - Saving last survivors [1080p] by Cross Creek Pictures, IM Global, Icon Productions. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8Tr2...] FAIR USE
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Jesus Christ the Remunerator by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/yo... Designed by Freepik
03. NELSON by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/wo... Designed by Freepik
05. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/p... Designed by Freepik
06. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/an... Designed by Freepik
07. Henry Coller by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Veterans for Peace at an anti-war protest (5541794748) by Fibonacci Blue https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. OTTO ADOLPH STEMLER by Waiting For The Word Follow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. ZIMMERMAN by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. Lacey by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. E S Hardy by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. HERBERT RUDEEN - ear restored by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. United Nations General Assembly by IIP Photo ArchiveHallhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/pe... Designed by Freepik
16. JAMES TILLACK by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
17. Burnand by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. Tarazona by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
19. GEBHARD FUGEL by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
20. BERNARD PLOCKHORST by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. HEINRICH HOFMANN by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. Christ Crucified 07 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
23. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 34 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
24. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/ra... Designed by Freepik
25. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/se... Designed by Freepik
26. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
27. Hacksaw Ridge (2016) - Saving last survivors [1080p] by Cross Creek Pictures, IM Global, Icon Productions. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8Tr2...] FAIR USE
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Keywords
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