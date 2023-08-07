No "Live" Camera on the Moon - 50+ Years Later?

Everything is CGI and animated when it comes to Space. There should be many HD live-streaming cameras on the Moon by now showing Earth and everything else. Why so many secrets?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.