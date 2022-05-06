Burning Down Old-World-Order Town By Town; It's Not DEW It's Old Skool.. Flamethrowers

Burning down the 'old-world-order' town by town. The agenda has been underway for a long time [see link below]. Now it's New Mexico, May 2022. So-called 'wildfires' burning down entire geographic regions have become so commonplace now seems people hardly have any reaction any longer when hearing about it. It is the 'new normal' effect. Reality check: nothing normal about it. It is a carefully coordinated agenda being carried out.. to transform the old to the 'new order' Now Arizona - NWO Burning Down The 'Old-Way-Of-Life' Town By Town Continues [May 2022]; It's Not DEW It's Old Skool:

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/05/now-arizona-burning-down-old-world.html

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see also: Burning down the old-world-order. The agenda continues - disappearing it by flames, region by region, town by town, worldwide. Incinerated to dust. This happening by natural means not possible. This requires geoengineering. Wild fires cannot incinerate like this, as has been seen regularly worldwide now for the past few years. These types of images have now become so commonplace that the average 'sheeple-citizen' never even questions the unnaturalness of what they are looking at. Not even a single thought that 'something just isn't right here' ever enters their mind. About this subject to consider: after an area is evacuated - which means it then also gets locked down - anything goes. Or might be more accurate to say.. everything goes:

Boulder Incinerated [note: in winter] Burn Down Your Towns - Hunger Games; source:

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/01/boulder-co-incinerated-january-1-2022.html