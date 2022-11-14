Ukraine Update Nov 13, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️ High-precision air-based missiles have destroyed an airpower depot of Ukrainian Air Force in Dubiyevka (Cherkassy region).

💥 In Donetsk direction, successful offensive operations of Russian forces have resulted in the entire liberation of Mayorsk.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, 2 enemy company tactical groups, reinforced by nationalists, made 2 unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian forces towards Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Attacks launched by artillery and Army Aviation have resulted in causing large casualties among Ukrainian units, and driving them back to initial positions.

◽️ Moreover, the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has resulted in the frustration of the attempts made by 2 enemy company tactical groups to launch offensive operations towards Vladimirovka and Zmiyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost a total of up to 110 personnel, 2 tanks, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles in the abovementioned direction.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in repelling 2 attacks launched by up to 1 company tactical group of the AFU towards Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Attacks launched by artillery and Russian aviation have resulted in halting the enemy units 2 kilometers away from the fore front of Russian defense line and driving them back to initial positions after causing casualties.

◽️ In addition, concentrated fire attacks have resulted in the prevention of the attempts made by AFU units to launch an attack towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 1 Ukrainian company tactical group, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of Russian forces simultaneously from 3 directions near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Concentrated fire attacks launched by Russian forces have resulted in expelling the enemy to a minefield. Having suffered casualties, the enemy units were scattered.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 70 personnel and militants, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles.

◽️ Artillery attacks and decisive action of Russian assault groups have resulted in repelling all the counterattacks, the enemy has been scattered.

◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored personnel carrier, 2 motor vehicles with ordnance, and 3 pickups.

✈️💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 62 artillery units at their positions, manpower and military equipment in 183 areas.

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 3 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, as well as up to 30 foreign instructors and mercenaries that formed part of the artillery crews, have been eliminated near Zaporozhye.

- Russian Defense Ministry