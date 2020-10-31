A Documentary Exposing Hollywood's Sexual Exploitation Of Child Actors



An Open Secret' was released in 2014 and follows the real life experiences of several child actors who fell into the control of a variety of sexual predators in Hollywood who pray on innocent children.

The details of the highly corrupt industry and they way in which it exploits children (and adults) are clear to see. It is stated that no child who has made accusations of sexual abuse has gone on to have a successful career and that in all cases the industry rejects them following them reporting abusers.



"An Open Secret looks at the lives of children betrayed and abandoned by a system that essentially funnels them towards sexual predators without any oversight or regard for their safety. It documents not only these young peoples' experiences, but also how some have emerged stronger for their speaking out.

It beg the questions of why children working in entertainment aren't afforded the same protections they are afforded at school, and argues for more effective treatment and stronger penalties for child sex offenders. "