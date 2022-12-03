The Connecticut House of Bloodsucker Luc Despins Is Lifeless Before Christmas

https://gnews.org/articles/557414
Summary：12/01/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 12: Christmas is approaching, but the Connecticut house of Luc Despins, who held the candle for the evil and committed all the evil deeds, is lifeless. The purpose of us coming to Luc’s house to protest is to spread what we saw on the spot to the whole world in a timely manner, so that people can hear the voices of the people of the NFSC and see the long-term, short-term, and current situation of those evildoers.
