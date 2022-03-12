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Crash Bandit: Laylines increasing Accidents! [09.03.2022]
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15 views • March 12, 2022
Note to my diary here so when I die all people can read my opinion about things - Why this video?
I have been a professional driver almost all my life, taxi, sickness transport, disability transport, motorcycle courier, bus driver, tourist bus driver, truck driver and I have all driver licens here in Denmark, and I have seen a few accidents, therefore this video and a short story from my personal life:
I was a alone Dad with my daughter for about 13 years. She moved in her own apartment when she was 18 years old. At one point she was hit by a car on her bicycle, the car had to make a right turn.
Here we live in Copenhagen 2400 NV https://goo.gl/maps/2GLD7xwJW391H8Mv8 there is a bicycle path downhill against a traffic light and afterwards she asked me: 'Should I slow down the speed when I get to the traffic lights even though there is green light for me?
My answer: YES, always when you come to a traffic lights, no matter were, ALWAYS slow dow and ALWAYS lokk at ALL sides and see if there is commin someone... people drive like brainwashed idiots..." - as this video shows...
--
Whether it's driving under the influence, texting while driving, or affects of the ?, the laylines have increased.
credit: @Crash Bandit
Crash Bandit - 14.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZax31YfV0M-M2eSu5t1JUQ
57 views Mar 9, 2022
slayindemons2 keep slayin
800 subscribers
https://youtu.be/APNQCtttir0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
I have been a professional driver almost all my life, taxi, sickness transport, disability transport, motorcycle courier, bus driver, tourist bus driver, truck driver and I have all driver licens here in Denmark, and I have seen a few accidents, therefore this video and a short story from my personal life:
I was a alone Dad with my daughter for about 13 years. She moved in her own apartment when she was 18 years old. At one point she was hit by a car on her bicycle, the car had to make a right turn.
Here we live in Copenhagen 2400 NV https://goo.gl/maps/2GLD7xwJW391H8Mv8 there is a bicycle path downhill against a traffic light and afterwards she asked me: 'Should I slow down the speed when I get to the traffic lights even though there is green light for me?
My answer: YES, always when you come to a traffic lights, no matter were, ALWAYS slow dow and ALWAYS lokk at ALL sides and see if there is commin someone... people drive like brainwashed idiots..." - as this video shows...
--
Whether it's driving under the influence, texting while driving, or affects of the ?, the laylines have increased.
credit: @Crash Bandit
Crash Bandit - 14.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZax31YfV0M-M2eSu5t1JUQ
57 views Mar 9, 2022
slayindemons2 keep slayin
800 subscribers
https://youtu.be/APNQCtttir0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
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