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PSEC - 2021 - Does The Jab Violate The Nuremburg Code? (01 of 04) [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Does The Jab Violate The Nuremburg Code?" -- Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton explore BOTH SIDES of the debate as to whether or not the jab is in violation of the Nuremburg Code. The conclusions that may or may not surprise you, is why neither the question nor the answer actually matters.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton CC / Fair Use: FactCheckDOTorg, ThoughtCrime7, DS69, An0moly, Benny Willis, Dr. Thomas Cowan, MediaBear, Memology 101, The Freedom Articles, Misc
Hashtags: #nuremburg #civilrights #crimesagainsthumanity #legal #history
Metatags Space Separated: nuremburg, civilrights, crimesagainsthumanity, legal, history
Metatags Comma Separated: nuremburg civilrights crimesagainsthumanity legal history


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nsH1D6lmE1oQ/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1232045947892715520?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Does-The-Jab-Violate-The-Nuremburg-Code--(01-of-04)--hd-720p-:3?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble:
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/4QD2PFC
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/54319bf3-e1ef-49b3-816b-c25791ebb680
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2021-does-the-jab-violate-the-nuremburg-code-01-of-04-hd-720p_5vl6Q3TFqA3BJVy.html

Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:

PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
historylegalnuremburgcivilrightscrimesagainsthumanity
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