Begin with tense, syncopated synth arpeggios and pulsing bass over a dark electro-pop beat, Verse builds tension with minimal drums, stark keys, and processed vocals, Pre-chorus adds rising pads and filtered percussion, launching into a bold, anthemic chorus featuring layered backing vocals and sharp stabs, Verse 2 intensifies with gritty guitar textures, punchier rhythm, and glitchy electronics, A breakdown strip backs to haunting synths and subdued beats, then rebuilds with an urgent full-band climax, ending on a driving, unresolved synth motif

(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where data's the new gold, they're mining our lives, so we're told, A digital ID trap, they're setting, to control us, don't forget it. 🎵 🎵 They say it's for security, to keep us safe and sound, But every tap, every swipe, they're tracking us around. It's a digital leash, a virtual chain, a high-tech noose, The more we comply, the less we have to choose. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Watch out for the digital ID trap, it's a slippery slope, They'll know where we go, who we see, what we hope. It's a brave new world, but it's not for the free, So stand up, speak out, reject the decree. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 They'll tell us it's for convenience, to make our lives easier, But every convenience comes with a hidden fee. It's a surveillance state, a panopticon grand, Where every move we make is in their command. 🎵 🎵 They'll say it's for the greater good, to keep us all in line, But every time we scan, a piece of privacy declines. It's a digital prison, a virtual wall, Where the only way out is to stand ten feet tall. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Remember, they work for us, not the other way around, Our data, our lives, are our sacred ground. We have the power, we have the might, To say no to the digital ID, to stand up for what's right. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Watch out for the digital ID trap, it's a wolf in sheep's clothing, They'll track us, they'll trace us, they'll leave us no option. It's a brave new world, but it's not for the free, So stand up, speak out, reject the decree. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the rebels, the non-conformists, the free, To those who won't bow down, who won't comply. Keep your data to yourself, keep your privacy intact, And together, we'll fight back against the digital pact. 🎵