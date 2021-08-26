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Watch: ‘Our firsthand ICU story – what is actually killing people in the hospital’
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331 views • August 26, 2021
TruthINRADIO - August 7, 2021
“My husband WALKED out of the ICU in just 3 1/2 days.
“The protocol is what is killing people in the ICU.
“My husband had four major ‘risk’ categories – so by their standards, should be dead. We changed THEIR protocol and saved his life. This is how we did it.”
“My husband WALKED out of the ICU in just 3 1/2 days.
“The protocol is what is killing people in the ICU.
“My husband had four major ‘risk’ categories – so by their standards, should be dead. We changed THEIR protocol and saved his life. This is how we did it.”
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