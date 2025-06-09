Do mRNA vaccines affect cancer survival? New IgG4 data!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*Why high IgG4 levels may be harmful in cancer contexts
*Pancreatic cancer survival pre- and post-vaccination campaigns
*Differences in survival based on vaccination status
*Spike-targeting IgG4 levels and their correlation with total IgG4
*How some cancers may be evading immune detection in the vaccinated
*Potential mitigation strategies for those vaccinated with mRNA
*What further research is urgently needed
03:16- IgG4 + cancers
05:10- IgG4 videos content
06:55- Pancreatic cancer survival by year
08:20- Pancreatic cancer survival before + after mass vaccination
09:28- Pancreatic cancer survival by vaccine status
13:12- IgG4 by vaccine status
14:55- PC survival by IgG4 level
18:55- Pathology H&E stained tumor tissue
20:05- Foxp3 immunohistochemistry
20:30- T-reg cells by vaccine status
20:45- T-reg cels by IgG4 status
23:00- Spike IgG4 levels in patients
24:15- Spike IgG4 by vaccine status
25:00- Spike IgG4 vs total IgG4
26:09- Help for mRNA vaccinated
27:10- Food IgG4s
27:22- Vagus videos
27:35- Spike protein detox
28:53- Turbo cancers