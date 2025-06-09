BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do mRNA vaccines affect cancer survival? New IgG4 data!
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
37 followers
35 views • 20 hours ago

*Why high IgG4 levels may be harmful in cancer contexts
*Pancreatic cancer survival pre- and post-vaccination campaigns
*Differences in survival based on vaccination status
*Spike-targeting IgG4 levels and their correlation with total IgG4
*How some cancers may be evading immune detection in the vaccinated
*Potential mitigation strategies for those vaccinated with mRNA
*What further research is urgently needed

Keywords
cancersmrna vaccinsigg4 datapancrea cancer
Chapters

03:16- IgG4 + cancers

05:10- IgG4 videos content

06:55- Pancreatic cancer survival by year

08:20- Pancreatic cancer survival before + after mass vaccination

09:28- Pancreatic cancer survival by vaccine status

13:12- IgG4 by vaccine status

14:55- PC survival by IgG4 level

18:55- Pathology H&E stained tumor tissue

20:05- Foxp3 immunohistochemistry

20:30- T-reg cells by vaccine status

20:45- T-reg cels by IgG4 status

23:00- Spike IgG4 levels in patients

24:15- Spike IgG4 by vaccine status

25:00- Spike IgG4 vs total IgG4

26:09- Help for mRNA vaccinated

27:10- Food IgG4s

27:22- Vagus videos

27:35- Spike protein detox

28:53- Turbo cancers

