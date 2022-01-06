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4 Essential Steps to Nullify Federal Gun Control
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20 views • January 06, 2022
All gun control is a violation of your natural right to keep and bear arms. But the ATF and their partners in local law enforcement aren’t going to stop themselves. When it comes to violations from the federal government, it takes sound strategy - and a lot of fortitude and perseverance on the part of the people.
Path to Liberty: January 6, 2022
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Path to Liberty: January 6, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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