Why Rolling Stone is TERRIFIED of Oliver Anthony Former Mumford & Sons banjoist weighs in
Glenn Beck


August 16, 2023


Country musician Oliver Anthony went from unknown to the top of the iTunes charts after his song, "Rich Men North of Richmond," went viral overnight. But music press outlets like Rolling Stone immediately became hostile. They started churning out headlines trying to tie Anthony to right-wing politics and Q-Anon, and even suggested he was a plant for far-right culture warriors. But former Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall, who knows a thing or two about political attacks against musicians, joins Glenn to explain what's really going on: the former countercultural generation has "become the establishment." But is there still a chance that an authentic artist like Oliver Anthony can unite a divided country?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQy2MNUMzwU

