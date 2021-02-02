Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #34 (Guest Dr. Carrie Madej - Part 2)

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#drcarriemadej #atlanticundergroundpodcast
Today's guest is Dr. Carrie Madej. A returning guest to the podcast, she is a Doctor who has been outspoken from the beginning of the current pandemic and with the rapid increase in changes and first release of COVID-19 vaccines, we thought we needed to get an update on what has been happening around the world.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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