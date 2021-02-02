Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #34 (Guest Dr. Carrie Madej - Part 2)#drcarriemadej #atlanticundergroundpodcastToday's guest is Dr. Carrie Madej. A returning guest to the podcast, she is a Doctor who has been outspoken from the beginning of the current pandemic and with the rapid increase in changes and first release of COVID-19 vaccines, we thought we needed to get an update on what has been happening around the world.Disclaimer:The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.If you enjoyed this content please like, share with others, and subscribe!Subscribe to Atlantic Underground Podcast:Become a patron and help the podcast growFollow us on Facebook:Follow us on Twitter:Follow us on Instagram:Follow us on Bitchute:Follow us on Brand New TubeFollow us on Telegramhttps://t.me/atlanticundergroundpodcastFollow us on RumbleDr. Carrie Madej Facebook PageDr. Carrie Madej TwitterDr. Carrie Madej Bitchutebitchute.com/channel/carriemadejDr. Carrie Madej LBRY ChannelDr. Carrie Madej Brand New Tube ChannelSerendipity Group Website