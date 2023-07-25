Devon Archer, is set to tell Congress that Joe spoke with Hunter’s shady foreign business associates

The Biden family was getting rich off of you- the American taxpayer- and putting their own interests above the interests of the U.S. Hunter Biden’s right hand man, Devon Archer, is set to tell Congress that Joe spoke with and met Hunter’s shady foreign business associates- dozens of times.
Devon Archer says Joe was on a first-name basis with Burisma execs and yes, that includes the executive that says he has tapes of Joe shaking him down for $5 mill. The White House is now in panic mode.
See ALSO - Jesse Watters with Peter Schweizer:
https://rumble.com/v3264c4-zelensky-official-was-at-biden-bribery-meetings-info-may-have-been-used-to-.html?mref=9yobh&mrefc=4
