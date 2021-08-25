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Ex-Pfizer whistleblower Karen Kingston on Ann Vandersteel Steel Truth
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1540 views • August 25, 2021
Pharma expert explains how the FDA approval is a losing move for the godless commies
Stew Peters' follow-up comment:
>> I had a private conversation with Karen Kingston today on the phone, and I believe her to be a strong woman of God who has been truly impacted by the evil she has seen, first-hand.
She has weaponized her knowledge for good, fervently and tirelessly works with a righteous mission, and I’m convinced she will be recognized as one of God’s warriors when we win this epic war of good vs evil, and defeat satan’s flawed plan for the destruction of peace, love for the Lord, country and family.
Thank you, Ann, for sharing Karen’s analysis!
I look forward to really digging into this in great detail, with Karen, tomorrow!
Rest well, Patriots! 🙏🏼🇺🇸🙌🏼 God bless you!
Stew Peters' follow-up comment:
>> I had a private conversation with Karen Kingston today on the phone, and I believe her to be a strong woman of God who has been truly impacted by the evil she has seen, first-hand.
She has weaponized her knowledge for good, fervently and tirelessly works with a righteous mission, and I’m convinced she will be recognized as one of God’s warriors when we win this epic war of good vs evil, and defeat satan’s flawed plan for the destruction of peace, love for the Lord, country and family.
Thank you, Ann, for sharing Karen’s analysis!
I look forward to really digging into this in great detail, with Karen, tomorrow!
Rest well, Patriots! 🙏🏼🇺🇸🙌🏼 God bless you!
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