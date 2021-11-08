© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"FINAL REVELATION" - David E Martin, PhD. - Follow the Patents. . . It will take you to the money
Follow
3
Share
Report
1062 views • November 08, 2021
Here is the link to the "Final Revelation" speech at Red Pill Expo on Nov. 6, 2021, which names countries, corporations, organizations, and individuals at the core of the COVID Criminal Conspiracy: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHhniBm4cyiM/.
Introducing the "Final Revelation" the day before it was given, David Marin, PhD, spoke at the Wise Traditions Conference 2021 on November 5, 2021 and they decided to share his presentation freely! They considered it, quite simply, an absolute "must-see" that electrified the audience! https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHhniBm4cyiM/
Other Related Links:
Dr. Fauci testified to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology in November the same year 2019 in regard to this EXECUTIVE ORDER signed by Trump on September 19, 2021. ON PAGE 4 SEE THE SLIDE. Look under: "Improving Vaccine Production Strategies" https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Fauci%20Testimony.pdf
www.davidmartin.world
www.ActivateHumanity.com
FullyLiveAcademy.com
WestonAPrice.org
https://redpilluniversity.org
https://freedomforceinternational.org/g-edward-griffin/
https://redpillexpo.org
https://realityzone.com/product/cardio-miracle/
Introducing the "Final Revelation" the day before it was given, David Marin, PhD, spoke at the Wise Traditions Conference 2021 on November 5, 2021 and they decided to share his presentation freely! They considered it, quite simply, an absolute "must-see" that electrified the audience! https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHhniBm4cyiM/
Other Related Links:
Dr. Fauci testified to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology in November the same year 2019 in regard to this EXECUTIVE ORDER signed by Trump on September 19, 2021. ON PAGE 4 SEE THE SLIDE. Look under: "Improving Vaccine Production Strategies" https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Fauci%20Testimony.pdf
www.davidmartin.world
www.ActivateHumanity.com
FullyLiveAcademy.com
WestonAPrice.org
https://redpilluniversity.org
https://freedomforceinternational.org/g-edward-griffin/
https://redpillexpo.org
https://realityzone.com/product/cardio-miracle/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.