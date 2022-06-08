AA_IB_173_Drag_Your_Children_to_Hell

This evening we will delve into the drag show for children in Dallas and separation from the evil. It is clear that as a culture we need to separate from the evil that surrounds. I”ll get into what that is and what it means.









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