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Doctors and Politicians have joined the fight against this covid scam!
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198 views • September 21, 2020
This video shows more people stepping up to the plate
Source videos:
She just threw the gauntlet down!
https://www.facebook.com/polly.lemon/videos/10222730292821549/
Young doctor explains why he’s against forced COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&;v=BegGXhBD4Lc&fbclid=IwAR07NgPXOjtgMIi0i4nOXYXPPlMaJ0iXrfCn0-8M1QeT88tw0dZmzQs_3gI&app=desktop
Source videos:
She just threw the gauntlet down!
https://www.facebook.com/polly.lemon/videos/10222730292821549/
Young doctor explains why he’s against forced COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&;v=BegGXhBD4Lc&fbclid=IwAR07NgPXOjtgMIi0i4nOXYXPPlMaJ0iXrfCn0-8M1QeT88tw0dZmzQs_3gI&app=desktop
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